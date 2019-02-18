ISL: FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters

In Indian Super League football, in today’s match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the hosts FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters. FC Goa scored 3 goals and Blasters scored nil.

Thus FC Goa became the second Indian Super League (ISL) side to book their place in the play-offs. THis come after their convincing 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC .

Quickfire goals in the first half from Ferran Corominas and Edu Bedia and a third by Hugo Boumous helped the hosts do the double over the Kerala outfit in the season.