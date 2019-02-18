Indian Super LeagueKeralaLatest NewsSports

ISL: FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters

Feb 18, 2019, 10:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Indian Super League football, in today’s match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the hosts FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters. FC Goa scored 3 goals and Blasters scored nil.

Thus FC Goa became the second Indian Super League (ISL) side to book their place in the play-offs. THis come after their convincing 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC .

Quickfire goals in the first half from Ferran Corominas and Edu Bedia and a third by Hugo Boumous helped the hosts do the double over the Kerala outfit in the season.

Tags

Related Articles

Other than India, these are the Countries which also Celebrate Diwali

Nov 6, 2018, 06:49 am IST
chia-seed

5 seeds that is superfoods, but you just don’t know

Jul 18, 2017, 02:36 pm IST

India joins the big boys’ Weapons Club to boost the defence power

Dec 22, 2017, 05:46 pm IST

Sri Reddy claims Sachin Tendulkar allegedly had Illicit Relation with Famous Telugu Young Actress

Sep 12, 2018, 05:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close