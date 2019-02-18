Joshiy’s next film with Joju and Chemban is titled as ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’

After a brief break, veteran filmmaker Joshiy is all set to make a comeback. His new film starring Joju George in the lead has been titled as ‘Porinchu Marian Jose’. Nyla Usha will play the female lead. Abilash N Chandran is scripting the movie.

Chemban Vinod Jose and Innocent are also playing prominent roles in the movie. In the technical front, Ajai David Kachappilly will be cranking the camera and music is by Jakes Bejoy of ‘Ranam’ and ‘Queen’ fame. Shyam Shashidharan will be handling the edits.

Rejimon is producing the movie. David Kachappilly Movies will be presenting it in association with Kirthana Movies.