Kerala High Court Takes a Strong Stand Against Harthal

Kochi: High court has directed the government to take proper action against the ‘unlawful’ hartal organised in the state of Kerala today. It was Youth Congress which exhorted for a statewide hartal on Monday following a shocking incident in Kasargode where a youth Congress worker was murdered. It was through Youth Congress’ Facebook page that the organisation’s president Dean Kuriakose announced the Harthal.

High court has asked the police to send a notice to Dean Kuriakose, UDF Kasargode district chairman and Convenor. They are asked to be present at the court on Friday. The suo moto case was taken by the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Earlier Government pleader had brought it under the attention of court that the Harthal was announced at midnight and that many exams including SSLC model and ICSE exams had to be postponed. The court also directed to restore public transportation and to reopen schools, failure of which may invite contempt of court proceedings.