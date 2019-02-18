Mehbooba, Omar urge Centre to ensure safety of Kashmiris

Jammu and Kashmir’s most prominent political leaders, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday said that it was the terrorists that attacked the soldiers, not “Muslims” of the state.

The appeal came in the backdrop of reports of attacks on Kashmiris in some parts of the country following the terror incident, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday.

The two leaders underscored the need to maintain communal harmony across the country.

By attacking, terrorizing, intimidating Kashmiris, the youngsters of Kashmir are implicitly being told that they have no future outside of the valley, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said.

“Intimidating Kashmiris is aimed at creating a wedge between different communities in India. We should not allow the terror to divide us. By using such incidents to divide us, we fall into the trap of those behind the attack on CRPF soldiers; we are wittingly or unwittingly playing to the tunes of our enemies,” Abdullah and Mufti said in a joint statement.

Kashmiri Muslims or the Muslims of Jammu didn’t attack our CRPF Jawans the other day, terrorists did. This violence is a convenient tool by some to shift the blame. Let us unite against terror, let’s not allow terror to divide us, the NC and PDP leaders said.

They said it was tragic to see educated and civilized people spearheading vicious propaganda to paint Kashmiris and terrorists with the same brush.