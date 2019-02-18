Modi Govt to launch new emergency number and mobile app for safety of women

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday will launch a new emergency number 112 for women and others in distress, as part of the government’s various initiatives for women safety.

Singh will launch the pan-India emergency number 112, under Emergency Response Support System, in 16 states. The government has also introduced the ‘112 India Mobile App’ for making a distress call.

Under the Emergency Response Support System, a dedicated Emergency Response Centre (ERC) will be set up in all states. Each ERC will have a team of trained call-takers and dispatchers to handle emergency requests relating to assistance from police, fire and rescue, health and other emergency services. Police will monitor all calls made to the ERC. This service has already been launched in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

A person in distress may use the following methods to access emergency services:

Dial 112 from mobile phone.

Press power button on smartphone 3 times quickly to activate the panic call to ERC.

In case of a feature phone, a long press of “5” or “9” key on the phone will activate the panic call.

Log onto ERSS website for the State and lodge emergency.

Email SOS alert to State ERC.

Use 112 India Mobile App, which is available free on Google Play Store and Apple store.

Singh will also launch the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) tomorrow. The ITSSO is meant for Law Enforcement Agencies in the country. The Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) is an online module available to law enforcement agencies at all levels- National, State, District and Police Station that allows State to undertake real-time monitoring and management for completion of investigation in rape cases in 2 months.