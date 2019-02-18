Latest NewsPolitics

My phone is being tapped by Central agencies, says Mamata Banerjee

Feb 18, 2019, 07:12 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her phone is being tapped by Central agencies. While reacting to the terror attack on the CRPF convoy in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the Trinamool Congress chief levelled the charge of phone tapping against the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

“The Government had inputs from intelligence agencies on February 8 that such attacks might happen before elections. Why no action was taken? Why was the convoy of 78 vehicles allowed?…I also have intelligence reports that my phone is always tapped, as you all know,” she said.

Mamata also accused several Hindutva organisations including the RSS of hatching a conspiracy in the wake of the Pulwama attack to create divisions in the country, including in her state.

“In Hooghly’s Srerampore, they intervened in a community celebration. RSS workers are outsiders and they do not belong to Bengal. They are creating a riot like situation between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. Banerjee said it’s a ploy to spread communal violence.

