Pakistan Cricketer’s Picture Removed From Stadium

Feb 18, 2019, 09:28 am IST
There seems to be no respite in Pulwama. After a deadly attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir which killed 44 CRPF personnel, Four more soldiers including an officer were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama. The firing has now stopped and search operations are going on.

In the wake of the incident, Punjab Cricket Association(PCA) has decided to remove photographs of Pakistani cricketers from Mohali. PCA treasurer Ajay Tyagi claimed that 15 photographs of Pakistanis have been removed from areas like reception, hall of fame and gallery.

“As a humble step, the PCA has decided to show its solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama attack. There is so much anger in the nation against the heinous attack and PCA is no different in this,” Tyagi said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

