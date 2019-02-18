Pawan Singh’s ‘Palangiya Sone Na Diya’ crosses 110 million views on YouTube : Watch Video

Pawan Singh and Mani Bhattacharya song Palangiya Sone Na De has created a lot of buzz on YouTube and has garnered approximately 110 million views.

The song contains sizzling chemistry of both the stars, dressed in yellow attires. The song is from the movie Wanted and is sung by Pawan Singh with Indu Sonali.

The song is produced by Yashwant Kumar and directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh. Further, the most outstanding work is done of the writer Sumeet Singh Chandravanshi, who has knitted the words so well.

The movie Wanted was released on May 11, 2018, and immediately after the release, it created a buzz in the regions of Bihar and Jharkhand. Directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh, the film features Brajesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan, Jassi Singh, Amrita Acharya, Sweety Singh, Deepak Sinha, Anup Lota and Govind Kumar and many others. Pawan Singh is among the heroes of the industry who is a playback singer as well as an energetic actor, who has been serving the industry from quite a long time. Till now, Pawan is featured in more than 100 movies and will next be hitting the screens with the movies like Zahreela and Sher Singh in the upcoming year.