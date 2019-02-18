Pulwama Attack: AICWA bans Pakistani actors, artistes from Bollywood

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes in India on Monday in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pulwama. The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14 claimed the lives of 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In a letter on Monday afternoon, the AICWA said that they were announcing a total ban on ‘Pakistani actors and artists working in film industry’.

The letter went on to say, “Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them.”

The AICWA letter reads, “All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AWCWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.”

“We’re officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in film industry. Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them,” read the letter, signed by AICWA general secretary, Ronak Suresh Jain.