Pulwama Terror Attack: Shiv Sena targets Narendra Modi

In an indirect attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena on Monday said no political “wave” had ever solved the Kashmir issue or stopped the killing of soldiers.

The Sena, said it was time to “attack” Pakistan to seek revenge for the killing of soldiers, adding that the prime minister’s assurance of taking the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror strike to the task should reflect in his actions. It was not the time to launch a “surgical strike” against political opponents, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party remarked in an editorial in its mouthpiece, “Saamana”.

The Sena said while the government patted itself for “isolating” Pakistan at the international level, the neighbouring country was still carrying out terror attacks on Indian soil.