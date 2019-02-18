Qatar Open Tennis: Elise Mertens wins

In Tennis, Belgium’s Elise Mertens has claimed the biggest title of her career by beating top seed Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the Qatar Open.

Mertens, 23, recovered from a set and a break down – losing 18 points in a row at one stage in the second set – to beat the world number three Simona. Romania’s Halep outclassed her opponent in the opening set, but Mertens powered back into the match to force a decider.

This is world number 21 Mertens’ first-ever WTA Premier-level crown, and the fifth title of her career overall.