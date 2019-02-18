Latest NewsSports

Qatar Open Tennis: Elise Mertens wins

Feb 18, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Tennis, Belgium’s Elise Mertens has claimed the biggest title of her career by beating top seed Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the Qatar Open.

Mertens, 23, recovered from a set and a break down – losing 18 points in a row at one stage in the second set – to beat the world number three Simona. Romania’s Halep outclassed her opponent in the opening set, but Mertens powered back into the match to force a decider.

This is world number 21 Mertens’ first-ever WTA Premier-level crown, and the fifth title of her career overall.

Tags

Related Articles

Madhya Pradesh: New CM waives farmers’ loan

Dec 17, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Sandip Somany takes over as new FICCI President

Dec 17, 2018, 08:44 pm IST

Adelaide Test, 2nd Session: Indian Bowlers Keep Australia on a Tight Leash

Dec 7, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

These Bollywood Actresses Opted For Breast Implants

Oct 7, 2018, 01:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close