Latest NewsIndiaSports

Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament:India assured of 5 medals

Feb 18, 2019, 08:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Boxing, Indian boxers have assured themselves of five medals in the 70th Strandja Memorial tournament at Sofia in Bulgaria. In the 49 kg category, Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal will play his semi-final. He defeated Ukraine’s Nazar Kurotchyn, 3-2 yesterday.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki in 52 kgs and Naman Tanwar in 91 kgs both advanced to the quarter-finals. Besides Panghal, four medals were guaranteed by Indian women pugilists at the end of the third day yesterday.

Lovlina Borgohain, Manju Rani, Nikhat Zareen and Neeraj stormed into the semi-finals in their respective categories. However, 2016 World Championship silver winner Sonia Lather lost to American Ramirez Yarisel.

India’s best medal haul at this European event was last year. It had bagged a total of 11 medals, including two Gold.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi gifts 200 cows to Rwanda village

Jul 24, 2018, 07:53 pm IST

Ready to talk to India to resolve differences over CPEC : China

Jan 29, 2018, 06:40 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Aadhaar dare: after TRAI chief, hacker asks PM Modi’s Aadhaar number

Jul 29, 2018, 10:34 am IST

IPL 2017: Warner’s Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs

May 1, 2017, 07:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close