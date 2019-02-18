Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament:India assured of 5 medals

In Boxing, Indian boxers have assured themselves of five medals in the 70th Strandja Memorial tournament at Sofia in Bulgaria. In the 49 kg category, Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal will play his semi-final. He defeated Ukraine’s Nazar Kurotchyn, 3-2 yesterday.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki in 52 kgs and Naman Tanwar in 91 kgs both advanced to the quarter-finals. Besides Panghal, four medals were guaranteed by Indian women pugilists at the end of the third day yesterday.

Lovlina Borgohain, Manju Rani, Nikhat Zareen and Neeraj stormed into the semi-finals in their respective categories. However, 2016 World Championship silver winner Sonia Lather lost to American Ramirez Yarisel.

India’s best medal haul at this European event was last year. It had bagged a total of 11 medals, including two Gold.