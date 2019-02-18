Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament:Nikhat Zareen advances to finals

Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen was among three Indian women boxers to enter the finals of the 70th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Monday.

Zareen, in 51-kilogram category, defeated Poland’s Sandra Drabik 3-2 in an intense see-saw battle. She is a two-time national medallist. Others who made to the summit clash were Manju Rani (48kg) and Meena Kumari Devi (54kg).

In the men’s draw, Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal (49Kg) is the lone Indian challenger left in the fray after advancing to the semifinals on Sunday.

India had won 11 medals at the 2018 edition, two of them gold.