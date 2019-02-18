Suspended BJP MP Joins Congress

Lok Sabha parliamentarian and former cricketer Kirti Azad on Monday joined Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi in Bihar’s Darbhanga. The local MP won the 2014 Lok Sabha seat from this constituency on a BJP ticket and expected to contest the 2019 polls from.

Taking to Twitter, the son of former state chief minister Bhagwat Jha Azad informed, “Today in front of Shri Rahul Gandhi I joined the Congress I felicitated him in traditional Mithila style.” According to the Congress party sources, Azad was supposed to join the party on Friday, but it was delayed due to the terrorists attack on the CRPF convoy on Thursday in Pulwama. In the attack, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred, while the convoy was passing on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, an explosive-laden SUV rammed into the bus.