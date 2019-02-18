US president Trump tells European countries to take back IS fighters captured

US President Donald Trump has asked the European nations including Britain, France, and Germany to take back over 800 Islamic State group terrorists captured in Syria and put them on trial. In a tweet, he warned that the US will otherwise be forced to free the terrorists after it pulls out from the war-torn country.

Trump’s comments come as US-backed Kurdish forces continue an assault on the last pocket of IS territory on the Syrian side of the Iraqi border. The IS terrorists are being held by the Kurdish-led forces. In December, the US President announced that he was withdrawing 2000 American troops from Syria.