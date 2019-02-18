Latest NewsEntertainment

You Won’t Believe Whom Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Wants to Date

Feb 18, 2019, 03:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in a recent Instagram live chat session revealed the one actor she wants to date, and it’s probably not anyone you’d expect.

Suhana took to her Instagram stories and used the photo-video sharing app’s Ask Me Anything feature – which allows your followers to ask you anything they want, and made this revelation.

Suhana replied with a photo of South Korean singer, songwriter and actor Suho, lead singer of the boy band Exo. “Him,” Suhana replied to the fan’s question. Suho’s real name is Kim Jun-myeon.

Suhana, who studies at Ardingly College in UK, had also participated in her college production of Romeo and Juliet essaying the role of Juliet for which her supportive father had flown to London to attend.

Tags

Related Articles

Police stopped and arrested several Congress workers after the election

Dec 14, 2017, 07:14 pm IST

GST evasion: Resort MD arrested

Jan 10, 2019, 09:03 pm IST

(Watch)Trailer of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is Here and You Cannot Miss It

Sep 27, 2018, 01:12 pm IST

New Beer Production Facility to Come up in Kannur: Is this How Kerala Govt Follows its New Liquor Policy of Promoting Voluntary Abstinence of Alcohol?

Jun 18, 2018, 03:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close