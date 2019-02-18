You Won’t Believe Whom Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Wants to Date

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in a recent Instagram live chat session revealed the one actor she wants to date, and it’s probably not anyone you’d expect.

Suhana took to her Instagram stories and used the photo-video sharing app’s Ask Me Anything feature – which allows your followers to ask you anything they want, and made this revelation.

Suhana replied with a photo of South Korean singer, songwriter and actor Suho, lead singer of the boy band Exo. “Him,” Suhana replied to the fan’s question. Suho’s real name is Kim Jun-myeon.

Suhana, who studies at Ardingly College in UK, had also participated in her college production of Romeo and Juliet essaying the role of Juliet for which her supportive father had flown to London to attend.