Youth Congress Calls For Harthal in Kerala

Youth congress has exhorted for a state wide harthal on Monday following a shocking incident in Kasargode where a youth congress worker was murdered. It was through Youth Congress’ Facebook page that the organisation’s president Dean Kuriakose announced the Harthal.

THe harthal will be from 6 am to 6 pm. The Facebook post also warns that no bad incidents should take place during Harthal.

It was a group of people who came in a car who murdered youth congress workers Kripesh(21) and Sarath Lal.