KeralaLatest News

Youth Congress Calls For Harthal in Kerala

Feb 18, 2019, 07:01 am IST
Less than a minute
hartal

Youth congress has exhorted for a state wide harthal on Monday following a shocking incident in Kasargode where a youth congress worker was murdered. It was through Youth Congress’ Facebook page that the organisation’s president Dean Kuriakose announced the Harthal.

THe harthal will be from 6 am to 6 pm. The Facebook post also warns that no bad incidents should take place during Harthal.

It was a group of people who came in a car who murdered youth congress workers Kripesh(21) and Sarath Lal.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian Navy’s INS Trishul Prevents Piracy Attempt on Cargo Ship

Oct 6, 2017, 06:58 pm IST

Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘NTR’ biopic has newcomers in lead roles

Nov 28, 2018, 10:15 pm IST

Kartik Aaryan ready to go for a coffee date with Sara Ali Khan

Jan 19, 2019, 07:47 pm IST

Sunny Leone shares first teaser of “Hollywood Wale Nakhre” : Watch Here

Feb 13, 2019, 07:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close