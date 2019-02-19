Latest NewsIndia

ACT Fibernet Offers to Have Huge Offers, Check this Out

Feb 19, 2019, 09:14 am IST
Less than a minute

ACT Fibernet, the fibre-only broadband service provider in India, has started giving huge offers to subscribers.

The internet service provider (ISP) is providing additional 100GB per month of high-speed data to their existing users. ACT broadband is currently operational in 16 India cities, and according to the company, the offer is available in all the 16 cities.

ACT Fibernet will provide a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote to customers in Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Speaking on this collaboration, Ravi Karthik, Marketing head, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said“Amazon is one of the most preferred content providers in India, and we are delighted to work with them. Our aim is to provide one stop entertainment solution to our customers and this partnership is yet another step towards our goal”

Amazon Fire Stick offers content from Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, Gaana, TED, NDTV, Voot, Eros Now, and Sun Nxt.

