Anyone who picks up the gun in Kashmir will be eliminated,says Indian Army

The army today said that, “Anyone who has picked up the gun in Kashmir will be eliminated, unless they surrender,” after three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama yesterday.

The army claimed that the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s entire leadership has been eliminated from the Kashmir Valley.

“Anyone, I repeat, anyone who picks up a gun will now be eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir. I urge family members to tell their loved ones to give up the gun and follow the surrender policy,” army officer Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Corps Commander of Chinar Corps, appealed during a joint briefing by the army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police. The officer said the surrender policy is “co-operative” and that it is the correct way to go. “If not, from here on, the armed forces will eliminate anybody who picks up a gun,” he added.

Three terrorists had been killed in “less than 100 hours” after the Pulwama terror attack, said the army. Around, 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force were martyred their lives in a suicide attack in Pulwama last week. The encounter that took place in Pulwama, on Tuesday, claimed the lives of four soldiers and a police constable.

Believed to be a conspirator in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, Kamran was also among the three Jaish terrorists that were killed. Kamran was a Pakistani and a top commander of the Jaish and a key aide of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Pakistan-based chief Masood Azhar.