France to move proposal at UN to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar France will move a proposal at the United Nations in a “couple of days” to ban Masood Azhar, chief of the United Nations-proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, French sources said on Tuesday.

This will be the second time France will be party to such a proposal at the U.N.

In 2017, the U.S., supported by the U.K. and France, moved a proposal at the U.N.’s Sanctions Committee 1267 to ban the chief of the Pakistan-based terror outfit. However, the proposal was blocked by China.

“At the U.N., France will lead a proposal to put Masood Azhar on the terrorist list… It will happen in a couple of days,” a senior French source said.

The French decision was discussed between Philippe Etienne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on February 19 morning, the French sources said.

While expressing his sincere condolences, the French leader, who called up Mr. Doval, also emphasised that the two countries should coordinate their diplomatic efforts.