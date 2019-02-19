Latest NewsInternational

France to move proposal at UN to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar

Feb 19, 2019, 09:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

France to move proposal at UN to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar France will move a proposal at the United Nations in a “couple of days” to ban Masood Azhar, chief of the United Nations-proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, French sources said on Tuesday.

This will be the second time France will be party to such a proposal at the U.N.

In 2017, the U.S., supported by the U.K. and France, moved a proposal at the U.N.’s Sanctions Committee 1267 to ban the chief of the Pakistan-based terror outfit. However, the proposal was blocked by China.

“At the U.N., France will lead a proposal to put Masood Azhar on the terrorist list… It will happen in a couple of days,” a senior French source said.

The French decision was discussed between Philippe Etienne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on February 19 morning, the French sources said.

While expressing his sincere condolences, the French leader, who called up Mr. Doval, also emphasised that the two countries should coordinate their diplomatic efforts.

Tags

Related Articles

ISL 2018: Chencho Helps Bangalore Level Scores

Dec 5, 2018, 10:16 pm IST
lion

Lion attempts to Open a car door. Watch Video

May 11, 2018, 08:16 pm IST

President Ram Nath Kovind launches the Pulse Polio programme for 2018

Jan 27, 2018, 05:55 pm IST
kamasutra-actress-looks-like-now

This is how hot “Kamasutra” actress looks like after 22 years: See pics

Jun 6, 2018, 01:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close