“If India Shows Evidence, Pakistan Will Take Action” : PAK P.M Imran Khan on Pulwama Attack

Feb 19, 2019, 02:46 pm IST
Offering full support for any investigation in Pulwama attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today said that India has blamed Pakistan without any proof and if India has any proof about any wrongdoing it should give it to Pakistan for action.

“You (India) have blamed the Pakistan government without any evidence…If you have any evidence, we will act. It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian government that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan. What has Pakistan to gain from this? Why will Pakistan do this at a stage when it is moving towards stability? this is a Naya Pakistan with a new mindset”

“I know it’s a poll season in India. If you (Indian govt) thinks you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate.It is easy to start a war but difficult to end it. This issue should be solved through dialogue,” he said.

