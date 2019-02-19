Imran Khan Puppet of Pakistani Military,says Ex-wife Reham Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan on Tuesday said that Imran Khan is a Puppet of the Pakistani military and was saying what he was instructed to say on the Pulwama terrorist attack. Reham Khan’s response comes hours after Pakistan PM said that it would certainly retaliate if India declares war and also pledged to take action if ‘actionable intelligence’ is provided by India.

Speaking to India Today, Reham Khan said, “Imran has come into power by compromising on ideology and moderate policy. Do not imagine for a minute that it is his policy.” She also added that, “Imran Khan has been doing what he is taught to do. If he’s saying he will take action, then he has to display and demonstrate something.”

Speaking on the current situation of Pakistan, Reham said, “We were on the way to be blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force [FATF], long before the Pulwama terror attack happened, ” reported India Today.