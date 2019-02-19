Kasargod Political Murders: Governor seeks report from CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Governor Justice P Sathasivam has intervened on the twin murders in Kasargod. The governor has asked the chief minister to produce a detailed report on the incident. The governor intervened on the issue following the complaint of opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Chennithala called on the governor seeking a detailed probe on the murders and also alleged lapses from the side of the police. He blamed the police for failing to maintain law and order situation in Kasargod. He had requested a probe for not appointing north ADGP. Soon after this, the governor sought report from the chief minister.

Chennithala pointed serious lapse from the side of the home department not appointing north ADGP since last eight months. He raised concern on the delay in nabbing the accused in the case. In the meanwhile, the police had arrested some including CPM local leaders. The police had intensified search for those directly involved in the murder.