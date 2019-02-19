Kasargode Murder: Police Gets Key Information

Two Congress workers were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod on Sunday, in a suspected case of political rivalry and retaliation. FIR Report revealed it politically motivated the murder and that CPI(M) is behind the attack. Now, it is reported that police got key information that sheds light on the crime.

Kripesh and Sarath Lal were travelling by a motorcycle when they were waylaid by an unidentified gang around 8:30 PM at Kaliyot near Periya. The duo were reportedly attacked with sharp weapons, following which Kripesh died on the spot. Sarath Lal passed away while being taken to a hospital in Mangalore for advanced treatment.

It has been reported that police got more information about Jeep which knocked down Sarath and Kripesh. The jeep is of Kannur registration. Also three mobile phones have been recovered from the spot. It is known that one of these phones belong to the culprits. The ones who have been arrested so far are CPI(M) workers.