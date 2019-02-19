KeralaLatest News

Kerala Police launches first humanoid robot cop in the country

Feb 19, 2019, 08:15 pm IST
Kerala Police has launched a humanoid robot,that will greet police officers and visitors at the Kerala Police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. KP-Bot, said to be the first humanoid robot to be introduced by any police force in the country,on Tuesday.

KP-bot, the first humanoid robot cop in the country, was inaugurated on Tuesday by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. “With the recent developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), we are seeing the advent of intelligent robots that can perform tasks such as information assistance, physical assistance, surveillance and so forth.With AI and a range of sensors collecting information of the environment, KP-bot is able to work alongside human beings seamlessly,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham.

 

