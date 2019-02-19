Latest NewsGulf

Man jailed for entering girl’s house without permission

Feb 19, 2019, 04:32 pm IST
A man accused of harassing a girl and entering her home without her permission has been given a one-month jail term in Ras Al Khaimah.

The GCC national had allegedly seen the girl driving her car around 1am and followed her home, as per an Emarat Al Youm report.He told her that she had a part of her abaya stuck in the door and tried to ask for her number.

CCTV footage revealed that he drove into the gate of her home without her permission.

Testimony from one of his friends also indicated that he committed an indecent act in a public place.

The man claimed that he was being framed and targetted in a personal vendetta.

The court dismissed the harassment charge and the public indecency allegations, but found him guilty of trespassing.

