Mohammed Shami donates this Huge Amount to Family of Pulwama Martyrs

Feb 19, 2019, 07:58 am IST
After Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan promised a donation to the family of pulwama martyrs, Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami too has stepped in.

“When we play for our country they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans, we will always be there for them,” Shami told ANI on Monday.

Shami donated ?5 lakh to the CRPF families’ welfare fund on Monday.

“This is a very tough time for their families and I would like to request everyone to come together in support of our brothers in the armed forces,” Shami added.

