Pakistan PM deserves a chance, says Mehbooba Mufti

Following Imran Khan’s televised statement on the Pulwama terror attack, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti opined that the Pakistan Prime Minister “deserves a chance” as he has “recently taken over.” However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief noted that it was time for Khan “walk the talk” with regard to taking action against the spurt of terrorist activities.

Khan, in his brief address to the nation earlier today, warned India that any action taken by it will be met with retaliation by Pakistan, but was quick to add that “war is not the solution.” In response to this, Mufti said the war rhetoric has “more to do with the impending elections than anything else.” Disagree. Pathankot dossier was given to them but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators . Time to walk the talk. But Pak PM deserves a chance since he recently taken over. Of course the war rhetoric has more to do with the impending elections than anything else.”

CRPF personnel were killed in an attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama on February 14. Khan assured that action will be taken if there is any “actionable evidence” available to prove Pakistan’s link to the attack. He also offered to have dialogue with India on the issue of terrorism, claiming that naya (new) Pakistan did not want anybody to indulge in terrorism from the Pakistani soil nor wanted anybody else to indulge in terrorism from outside.