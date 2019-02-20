Chris Gayle breaks yet another record in international cricket

Chris Gayle toppled Shahid Afridi to top the list of most international sixes during the 1st ODI between West Indies and England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday.

Gayle hit a six of the first ball in the 15th over of the West Indies innings off Moeen Ali to surpass Pakistan’s Afridi. Gayle now has 477 international sixes, one more than Afridi.

Third on that list is former New Zealand wicket-keeper-batsman Brendon McCullum, who has hit 398 international sixes. former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya is fourth with international sixes 352.

India’s Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni come in fifth and sixth on the list with 349 and 348 international sixes, followed by AB de Villiers, who has 328 international sixes.