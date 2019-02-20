Hindi author and literary critic Namwar Singh passed away

Hindi author and literary critic Namwar Singh died in the national capital late on Tuesday night. He was 92.

Singh breathed his last at 11.51 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Science`s Trauma Centre, family sources said.

Hindi writer, senior journalist, editor and critic Om Thanvi posted about the author`s demise on Facebook and said the cremation ceremony of Singh would take place at the Lodi crematorium on Wednesday afternoon.

He received the Sahitya Akademi award for literary criticism in the year 1971 for `Kavita Ke Naye Pratiman’.

The author had been the Editor of magazines `Janyug` and `Alochana`.Singh had been the former president of the All India Progressive Writers` Association (AIPWA).

Singh had contested and lost the Lok Sabha elections as a Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate in 1959 from Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh.