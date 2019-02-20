Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Congress using ‘Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi-printed sarees’ for campaigns – See Pics

In Asia’s largest clothing market, Surat, the picture of PM Modi printed on saree went viral last week. But now, these sarees can also be seen with pictures of Rahul Gandhi as well as new debutant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Seeing the current craze for these sarees, shopkeepers hinted that they may launch sarees and clothing with pictures of other politicians soon. Recently, a 68-year-old Modi supported used his son’s wedding invitation card to campaign for PM in upcoming general polls. Subhash Rao Kishan Rao asked the guests to vote for Modi, instead of giving gifts to the couple.