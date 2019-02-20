Major fire broke out at the six-storey godown of footwear brand Paragon, Kochi

A fire broke out at the godown of Paragon footwear near the Ernakulam South railway station in Kochi on Wednesday. Fire force units were rushed to the spot and efforts are going on to bring the fire under control.

As the building, which is five-storeys high, stores footwears, the fire seems to have spread fast and the entire building has been engulfed in smoke. Smoke from the rubber products has made dousing efforts difficult.

Videos showed smoke billowing out through the cracks of the makeshift walls of the building. As a precautionary measure the electricity supply to the area has been cut.

As the fire continues to rage, the nearby buildings have been evacuated. Metro work, which is happening quite close to the spot, has been halted. Rail traffic has not been affected yet.

No casualities were reported.