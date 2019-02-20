Over 50 autorickshaw drivers arrested for misbehaving with passengers

Following complaints, the mobile railway court launched a special drive against autorickshaw drivers on Tuesday early morning. The court ordered arrest of 50 autorickshaw drivers who were later released after depositing fine. The railway court staff, under supervision of special railway magistrate Mayank Shukla, launched the operation.

As soon as Gwalior-Indore train arrived at platform number 5, the autorickshaw drivers rushed to get passengers. They snatched baggage from passengers to take them in their autorickshaws. The passengers were pestered everyday by autorickshaw drivers specially at railway platform number 5 and 6.