Sunny Leone tops junior engineer exam, check her score

Sunny Leone has cleared the junior engineer recruitment exam that was conducted by Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). Not only did the actress qualify the exam, but she also topped the exam.She has scored a total of 98.5 points. She has scored 73.5 education point and 25 experience points in the Bihar junior engineer examination.

Sunny Leone had appeared for the PHED?junior engineer exam and has also been ranked first in the merit list. However, the topper is not the popular actress ‘Sunny Leone’ but a general girl who shares a similar name with the actress, reports Hindustan Times. The candidate Sunny Leone is daughter of Leona Leone and her application ID?is JEC/0031211 and her user ID is 2AVRCWCT.

PHED?Bihar had announced a vacancy of 214 posts of junior engineer (Civil) for which a recruitment test was conducted from?January 15 to 31, 2019. Candidates can check their result on phed.bih.nic.in.Candidates can raise objections from February 18 to 24 online at phed.bih.nic.in.

