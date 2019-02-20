Whatsapp new feature to accept or decline group invitations

WhatsApp groups can be more than annoying if they are the ones you don’t want to be a part of.

Many users complain that they are being added to random groups, and the only reason to escape from such groups is to select the exict route. But what if there were no random groups for you? What if we told you that the instant messaging app is working on a new feature that will require your permission before adding you into any group?

WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features said, the new permission feature cold be made available on iOS beta soon.

The feature gives power to users to accept or decline group invitations which means that you won’t be automatically added to any random group. Before adding you to any groups, you will have to give your nod first.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out facial recognition and touch ID features for iPhone users to enhance data privacy and security. The much talked about fingerprint authentication feature aims to protect its users’ chats from being seen by others.

The Facebook-owned company has over 200 million monthly active users in India and is one of the most popular mobile apps worldwide.