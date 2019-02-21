83% say Narendra Modi will return to power : Times Mega Poll Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government will return to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an online survey has revealed. Around 83 percent of the respondents who participated in the Times Group online poll said that the Modi-led NDA coalition will get another term. Around 2 lakh people all across India participated in the poll conducted between February 11 and 20.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was the second most preferred choice for the Prime Minister’s post, secured 8.3 percent of the total number of votes. The other contenders for the prime minister’s post included West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Mamata and Mayawati secured only 1.44 and 0.4 percent votes, respectively.

Only 31.15 percent of the Times poll respondents agreed that the popularity of Rahul Gandhi has increased whereas 63.03 percent believed that there was not as popular as he was during the last Lok Sabha polls in 2014. A majority of 59.6 per cent poll participants rated the performance of Narendra Modi-led government as very good, while around 22.29 percent termed it good. Only 9.9 percent termed it as poor.

Around 34.3 percent participants described the pro-poor schemes as the biggest achievement of the Modi-led government. This was followed by imposition of GST ( 29 per cent ) and Swach Bharat Abhiyaan ( 18.68 percent ) and Surgical strikes ( 17.8 percent).

Modi governmnet failed to construct the Ram temple at the disputed Ayodhya site, which according to a majority of the participants (35.7 percent) was its bigggest failure followed by no jobs creation (29.5 percent), demonetisation (13.5 percent), rising intolerance (12.9 percent ), among others.

Many voters believed that in the upcoming parliamentary elections, job and employment opportunities will be a big issue ( 40.2 percent) followed by farmer distress (21.8 percent), among others. A majority of the respondents (65 .5 percent) also believed that the minority communities did not feel insecure under the Modi-led government. Around 74.59 percent said that the Rafale jet controversy will have no bearing on the outcome of the upcoming 2019 lok Sbha polls.