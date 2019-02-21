CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Aishwarya Rajesh turns wrestler

Popular Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as a wrestler in a movie directed by NV Nirmal Kumar. The untitled film stars Ghajini villain Pradeep Rawat as Aishwarya Rajesh’s father. Uday Shankar is the hero of the movie in which Aishwarya will play a tomboy, who goes on to fulfil her family’s dream of winning an international wrestling competition. Aishwarya is currently busy with her debut Telugu project with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

This will be Aishwarya’s second sports film after last year’s Kanaa, in which she played a cricketer.

