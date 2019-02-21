Australia announces two-year ban on entry of its citizens who fought for IS

In Australia, Government has announced a two-year ban on the entry of its citizens who fought for Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and now want to return following the fall of the terror group there. The Australian government has introduced a bill to amend the law in the Federal parliament in this regard.

The move comes days after US President Donald Trump asked Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back the captured IS fighters, who are citizens of these countries, and put them on trial.