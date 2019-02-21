Latest NewsInternational

Australia announces two-year ban on entry of its citizens who fought for IS

Feb 21, 2019, 08:31 pm IST
Less than a minute
isis

In Australia, Government has announced a two-year ban on the entry of its citizens who fought for Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and now want to return following the fall of the terror group there. The Australian government has introduced a bill to amend the law in the Federal parliament in this regard.

The move comes days after US President Donald Trump asked Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back the captured IS fighters, who are citizens of these countries, and put them on trial.

Tags

Related Articles

Hardik patel’s “absurd plan”: The reasons for less achievement in reservation drive!!!!

Nov 27, 2017, 01:54 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi to Kick off Meghalaya poll campaign in a unique way

Jan 29, 2018, 11:46 pm IST

CSK rides on Faf’s half century to book its place in the IPL Final.

May 22, 2018, 11:08 pm IST

Continued police search for missing teenager

Nov 19, 2017, 06:29 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close