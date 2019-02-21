Latest NewsIndia

BJP website hacked by Pakistan cyber attackers

Feb 21, 2019, 07:28 pm IST
The website of Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) was allegedly hacked by Pakistani hackers on Thursday.

Details traced by ANI showed that the website was hacked by a man, named, “Faisal 1337”, who works under the banner of “We Are Team Pak Cyber Attackers”.

Speaking to ANI, D Mashke, state BJP IT cell, said: “More than 100 websites were hacked in a cyber-attack, our website was one of them.”

The BJP leader further said that a complaint has been registered in the case.

Mashke also rebuked Pakistan by saying, “they can’t take us head-on, that’s why they resort to such things.”

Similar animosity was also shared by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as his website was also hacked by Pakistani hackers. “The country whose mind has been hacked by terrorists will only indulge in this. They have been exposed and isolated globally hence such antics,” Naqvi told ANI.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address to the nation, asked India to provide “actionable evidence” about Pakistani links to the February 14 attack, promising that his government will “take action.”

