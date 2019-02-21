Chetheswar Pujara Scores a Century in T 20. Who Said he is Just a Test Player!

Chetheswar Pujara is indispensable to India’s test batting set up. Often hailed as a man who carries forward the legacy of Rahul Dravid, Pujara has essayed some classy innings. In the recently concluded test series against Australia, he was the main reason India won. But then there are a few who criticises him for his strike rate.

Pujara is not a Sehwag who strikes at an ODI strike rate in test, but then in test matches, he doesn’t need to.Anyway Pujara has now showed that he is good t 20 player too.

Pujara scored his maiden T20 ton against Railways at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, in Group C of the tournament leading Saurashtra to 188/3 after 20 overs on Thursday (February 21).

Asked to bat first, Saurashtra opened with Harvik Desai and Pujara as the top two batsmen. While Harvik was dismissed on the fifth ball of the 9th over, bowled by Ashish Yadav for 34, Pujara continued his onslaught from one end of the pitch. He was soon joined by Robin Uthappa, who also score 46 runs from 31 balls to put together an 82-run stand for the second wicket..

Pujara scored 14 fours and one six as he scored his runs with a strike rate of 163.93.