Latest NewsIndia

General Election 2019: DMK, Congress finalizes alliance in Tamil Nadu

Feb 21, 2019, 07:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

DMK and Congress have signed a seat-sharing agreement in Tamil Nadu for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress will contest nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat of Puducherry in the neighbouring Union Territory.

DMK leader Stalin said only the number of seats have been finalized today and the constituencies meant for Congress to contest would be identified later.

He said the constituencies would be decided after concluding the number of seats with other alliance partners.

Tags

Related Articles

bowler dressed like saint

Celebrity Fast bowler dressed like saint and play cricket with kids: See video

Apr 29, 2018, 04:23 pm IST
results

By-elections results TODAY in Kairana & other constituencies

May 31, 2018, 08:24 am IST

Senior journalist KJ Singh, mother found dead in Mohali

Sep 23, 2017, 04:11 pm IST
raped

Medical student raped by supervisor at hospital

Apr 5, 2018, 08:25 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close