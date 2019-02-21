General Election 2019: DMK, Congress finalizes alliance in Tamil Nadu

DMK and Congress have signed a seat-sharing agreement in Tamil Nadu for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Congress will contest nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat of Puducherry in the neighbouring Union Territory.
DMK leader Stalin said only the number of seats have been finalized today and the constituencies meant for Congress to contest would be identified later.
He said the constituencies would be decided after concluding the number of seats with other alliance partners.
