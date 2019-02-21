In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party today announced their final list of seats they will contest in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Of the total 80 Parliamentary seats in the state, they will together fight from 75 seats. BSP will contest on 38 seats and the SPon 37 seats.

Under the arrangement, Samajwadi party will contest some of the high profile seats, including Kanpur, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ballia and Jhansi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s constituency Lucknow and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold Gorakhpur have also gone to the party.