Latest NewsIndia

General Election 2019: SP, BSP finalizes seat sharing in UP

Feb 21, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party today announced their final list of seats they will contest in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Of the total 80 Parliamentary seats in the state, they will together fight from 75 seats. BSP will contest on 38 seats and the SPon 37 seats.

Under the arrangement, Samajwadi party will contest some of the high profile seats, including Kanpur, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ballia and Jhansi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s constituency Lucknow and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold Gorakhpur have also gone to the party.

Tags

Related Articles

Manmohan Singh Lashes out at PM Narendra Modi-led government

Oct 27, 2018, 06:51 am IST

Police seized 54 cars and charged 113 for Drunken Driving in a single night

Nov 26, 2018, 10:13 am IST

“Mohanlal Was Not Like Mammootty then”, Director Fazil Reveals a Key Difference Between the Big Ms

Oct 28, 2018, 11:24 pm IST

Sheikh Khalifa’s meaningful meassge for UAE on National Day

Dec 1, 2017, 07:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close