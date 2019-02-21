Latest NewsInternational

Imran orders Pakistan Army to ‘respond to aggression by India’

Feb 21, 2019, 08:39 pm IST
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday told the Pakistan Army to respond “decisively and comprehensively” to any aggression or misadventure by India amid rising tensions between the two neighbours after a Kashmiri suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel.

According to Geo News, Khan issued the directives during a meeting of the National Security Committee which discussed the country’s security situation due to heightened tensions with India after the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

A statement issued after the meeting and cited by Geo News said: “Pakistan was not involved in any way, means or form in the said incident… The incident was conceived, planned and executed indigenously.”

The Prime Minister directed both the Ministry of Interior and security institutions to immediately accelerate actions on ground, the report said.

