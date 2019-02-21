India is safe under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership,says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Addressing a press conference at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) head office here in the afternoon, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday lashed out at the Congress for not supporting the government at this hour of difficulty.

He started by saying that the Congress has shown its true face at a time when the nation is mourning the loss of 40 CRPF soldiers, who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack, by questioning the Army chief’s intent.

Rebutting Congress’ claims that the Prime Minister was busy “shooting for a movie” in Corbett National Park when the CRPF convoy came under attack on February 14, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “PM was attending an official event regarding tiger conservation, nobody knew that a terror strike was going to take place in Pulwama that day… If Congress knew that it means their sources are very credible.”

On this he further added that the BJP works differently than Congress and believes that work should not stop due to any unfortunate event. “We all attended the funeral of Pulwama attack martyrs but we also understand that development work or other projects underway cannot be overlooked at times like these…

The nation will never bow down to terrorism and this is the message we sought to give- while discharging our other duties… This is where we differ from Congress.”

Comparing the Congress leaders’ comments and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recent press conference addressing India, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Expressions may vary but the tone of the Pakistan PM and Congress spokesperson is the same… They (Pakistan) must be rejoicing that what they are saying is being resonated by the Opposition here… I urge Congress party to not demoralise the Indian Army.”