In Indian Super League (ISL) football, in today’s match, Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa 3-0. Full-back Nishu Kumar received his second yellow card and was sent for an early bath in the 42nd minute.

Down to 10 men, Bengaluru produced a brilliant second-half performance to pick up all three points as Juanan (50?), Udanta Singh (58?) and Miku (69?) wrote their name on the scoresheet. The win sees Bengaluru assured of finishing top of the league for a second consecutive season.