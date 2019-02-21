Latest NewsIndiaSports

ISSF Shooting World Cup gets underway in New Delhi

Feb 21, 2019, 10:47 pm IST
The ISSF (International Shooting Sports Federation) World Cup 2019 gets underway in New Delhi today. Various events in the World cup will start from February 23rd and end on 27th at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The tournament will have 16 Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota places up for grabs. India is fielding a 23-member squad with 11 shooters in the non-competition Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) category.

Overall, Around 503 shooters from 58 countries will be competing for top honours with eight of the 10 events offering Olympic quota places.

