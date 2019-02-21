Jaish-e-Mohammed planning bigger terror attacks ‘Outside Kashmir’

Intercepts of the phone conversations between the Pakistan-based terror handlers and their operatives in Kashmir has revealed that Jaish-e-Mohammed is planning an attack of a “bigger” magnitude after the “success” of Pulwama, said a report in a leading English daily on Thursday.

The intercepts, accessed by TOI, pointed out to conversations in which Jaish operatives said the casualty count would be higher in their next set of attacks. A senior Intelligence official, which spoke to the publication, said the inputs gathered by the agencies indicate the next JeM target could either be Jammu or outside J&K.

The intercepts further suggested that the Jaish is planning to release a detailed video of their preparations for the Pulwama attack, in which they will “glorify” militant Adil Ahmed Dar who rammed a car full of explosives into the CRPF convoy. The attack on February 14 led to the death of 40 Indian security personnel.

Intelligence agencies have been kept on edge following the Pulwama strike. Security has been escalated in all sensitive regions, with curfew being imposed in parts of Jammu & Kashmir over the past six days. To ensure military convoys are not targeted, the CRPF, Army and BSP convoys would move together in the frontier state.

The fresh intel alerts comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with the latter denying any role in the Pulwama terror strike. I