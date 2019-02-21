CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Jeethu Joseph to team up again with Mohanlal

Feb 21, 2019, 10:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ace Malayalam film director Jeethu Joseph informed that he is currently working on a script for Mohanlal. According to him, it is an emotional thriller that is in no way related to the duo’s previous blockbuster, ‘Drishyam’. Mohanlal is yet to give dates for the film as he has a packed schedule ahead.

Jeethu meanwhile is set to make his second film in Tamil. Karthi has been signed as the lead for the movie, which is set to go on floors from April. His new film, ‘Mr and Mrs Rowdy’ starring Kalidas Jayaram and Aparna Balamurali is scheduled to hit screens tomorrow.

Tags

Related Articles

Video:Yatish Chandra accepting PM Modi’s fitness challenge

Jun 15, 2018, 10:44 pm IST

Anupama to do female lead in the maiden film of Tollywood megastar’s son-in-law

Dec 30, 2017, 08:39 pm IST

United States military firms want security of classified defence info in India for JVs .

Dec 10, 2017, 11:38 pm IST

If you are drinking tap water, you are probably drinking plastic; here’s why

Sep 9, 2017, 08:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close