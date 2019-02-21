Jeethu Joseph to team up again with Mohanlal

Ace Malayalam film director Jeethu Joseph informed that he is currently working on a script for Mohanlal. According to him, it is an emotional thriller that is in no way related to the duo’s previous blockbuster, ‘Drishyam’. Mohanlal is yet to give dates for the film as he has a packed schedule ahead.

Jeethu meanwhile is set to make his second film in Tamil. Karthi has been signed as the lead for the movie, which is set to go on floors from April. His new film, ‘Mr and Mrs Rowdy’ starring Kalidas Jayaram and Aparna Balamurali is scheduled to hit screens tomorrow.