Kalyani Priyadarshan to pair with Sivakarthikeyan

Feb 21, 2019, 08:55 pm IST
Tamil young super star Sivakarthikeyan has signed a new film with director PS Mithran of ‘Irumbuthirai’ fame. Kalyani Priyadarshan reportedly has been singed as the female lead. she has signed another Tamil film named ‘Vaan’, in which she will be playing one of the three female leads alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

Sivakarthikeyan’s film with Mithran also has veteran actor Arjun Sarja playing a prominent role. The film will be a thriller. RD Raja of 24 AM Studios is producing the movie.

