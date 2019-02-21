Karthi’s next with Jeethu Joseph

Karthi is all set to team up with the Papanasam director Jeethu Joseph. The film is said to be a bilingual and will release in Tamil and Telugu.

Jeethu Joseph made his Tamil debut in 2015 with the Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Papanasam’, which was a remake of ‘Drishyam’. Last year, the director made his Bollywood debut with a thriller starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. The movie is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to release by the second half of the year.

Jeethu Joseph is now set to make his second film in Tamil. Karthi has been signed as the lead for the movie, which is set to go on floors from April. At present, the director is working on the script with Rensil D’Silva and Manikandan.